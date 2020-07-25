Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Down 15%

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S)’s stock price dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 534,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 557,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

