Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 226,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 402,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

