Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.74 and last traded at C$20.04, 101,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 191,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.70. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 20.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

