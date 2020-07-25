KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.63

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $208.63 and last traded at $208.51, with a volume of 2696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in KLA by 9.5% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

