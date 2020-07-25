Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $307.54 and last traded at $301.51, with a volume of 5148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.36.

The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07.

About Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.