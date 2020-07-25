Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $232.10

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.10 and last traded at $230.66, with a volume of 8925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.55.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 27.6% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Clorox by 22.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $677,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

