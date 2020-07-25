Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.59

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 34957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

