SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.43

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 103640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.