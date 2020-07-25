Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.44

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.36, with a volume of 166136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

