ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.51

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 42790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 122,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

