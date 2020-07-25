Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 319110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

