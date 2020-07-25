Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $425.16

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $425.16 and last traded at $425.16, with a volume of 2361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.03 and its 200-day moving average is $361.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.