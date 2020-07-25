Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.30

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.30 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 5899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.92.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

