Borneo Resource Investments (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Shares of Borneo Resource Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRNE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Borneo Resource Investments shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 162,000 shares traded.

About Borneo Resource Investments (OTCMKTS:BRNE)

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

