Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.33

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 42552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

