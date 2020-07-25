Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.79

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $183.59, with a volume of 3737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

