Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.39

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.39 and last traded at $212.39, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

