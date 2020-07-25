Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.48

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.48 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 13606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

