B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $19.27 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

