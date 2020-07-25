Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.55

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.55 and last traded at $107.83, with a volume of 9569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.