Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD) were down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 173,396 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 947,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Tinkerine Studios Company Profile (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

