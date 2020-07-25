Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.74

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $717.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

