Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.24

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 1628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.46.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

