Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.13

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.13 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

