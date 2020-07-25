Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.17

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 10011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

