Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.30

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.30 and last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 28476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

