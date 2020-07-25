Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.28

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $128.88, with a volume of 26712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,694 shares of company stock valued at $34,703,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

