Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.60

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($20.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $544,468.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $195,173,183. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 522,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

