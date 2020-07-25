National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Text in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after buying an additional 560,689 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Splunk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million
Splunk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million
$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million
ITT Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.22 Million
ITT Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.22 Million
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calix Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calix Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report