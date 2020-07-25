National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Text in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after buying an additional 560,689 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

