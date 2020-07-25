Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the highest is $527.30 million. Splunk reported sales of $516.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $199.57 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

