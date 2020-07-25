$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $217.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $21.07 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

