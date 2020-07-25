BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.44 million and the lowest is $37.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $48.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $155.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.56 million to $158.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.38 million, with estimates ranging from $167.88 million to $176.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.56. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.