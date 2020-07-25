ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $507.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.70 million and the highest is $521.00 million. ITT reported sales of $719.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

