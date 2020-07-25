Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calix Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

NYSE:CALX opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Calix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

