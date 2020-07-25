Research Analysts Set Expectations for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CIT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in CIT Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after buying an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CIT Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

