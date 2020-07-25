Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Decreased by B. Riley

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

TRNS opened at $30.06 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

