Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $691.21 Million

Analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $691.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Tapestry reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

