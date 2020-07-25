Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for HCI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCI. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $44.80 on Friday. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HCI Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

