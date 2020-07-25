Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $593.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

