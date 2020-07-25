Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.