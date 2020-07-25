Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is range trading?

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Comments on Open Text Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Splunk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million
Splunk Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million
$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million
ITT Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.22 Million
ITT Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.22 Million
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calix Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calix Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report