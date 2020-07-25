Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

