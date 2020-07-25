Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of PTEN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

