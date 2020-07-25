National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGHC. TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. National General has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National General during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National General in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

