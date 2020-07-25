Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will post sales of $449.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Covanta by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Covanta by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Covanta by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

