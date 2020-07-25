Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

BBY stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.