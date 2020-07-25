Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after buying an additional 2,324,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 179.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,398,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 582,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after buying an additional 489,987 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

