$667.59 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $667.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.31 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $841.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

