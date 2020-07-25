SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $135,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,800. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

