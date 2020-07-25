Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LiveRamp Holdings’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RAMP)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveRamp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

RAMP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,089,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $14,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 375,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

