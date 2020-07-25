Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200-day moving average of $890.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,314,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

